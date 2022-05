NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base says one of its airmen was found dead in his home last week. Details are limited but they say Airman First Class Emerald Baskin-Young was found dead in his home in Melrose.

Basking-Young was with the air force since December 2020 and was part of the 27th special operations civil engineer squad. The air force says his death is under investigation.