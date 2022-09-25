ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Holloman Air Force Base said that an Airman has passed away. The news was released Sunday afternoon.
Officials said an Airman died in Alamogordo on Saturday. The Airman’s death is being investigated, and the name of the deceased has not been released.
“My heart goes out to all the people who lost a friend and a loved one last night. We ask for all to respect the family members’ and friends’ privacy as they endure this tragic loss,” said 49th Wing Commander Colonel Justin Spears.