New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos

by: Associated Press

File photo of a bear. (Credit: Getty Images)

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos. Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred on Oct. 29.

Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on the edge of a public road. Pitman said the department identified a suspect but had not yet filed a case report. No information was available on the bear’s gender or size.

