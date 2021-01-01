New Mexico agencies send well-wishes for new year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new law that aims to help students better understand the cost of higher education goes into effect Friday, Jan 1. The Disclosure Requirements for Private Colleges Act, passed in the last legislative session, requires private colleges and universities to provide students with more information about the total cost to attend including the median amount of student debt and median earning of recent students.

The law also requires those institutions to post this information on their website and provide a record to the New Mexico Higher Education Department of how they are informing prospective students.