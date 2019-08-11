New Mexico AG to continue Epstein investigation

(KRQE)- Following the news of the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein while in custody in a federal Manhattan jail cell on Saturday, the New Mexico Attorney General stated the investigation into his possible crimes in the state will continue.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas’ spokesman Matt Baca stated in emails to the publication that despite Epstein’s suicide, “the Office of the Attorney General will continue to review all allegations of criminal conduct connected to the Epstein case in New Mexico.”

Last month a spokesman for Balderas stated his office was initiating an investigation into possible crimes committed at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in Santa Fe County.