New Mexico AG takes over high profile murder case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Grant County District Attorney is turning to the New Mexico Attorney General to prosecute a man accused of killing someone in front of a child. The new District Attorney Michael Renteria sent a letter Friday asking Attorney General Hector Balderas to take over three cases involving Cody McDonald. It comes after Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales spoke out asking for this move when McDonald was let out of jail before trial with an unsecured bond.

At the time, Lieutenant Governor Morales said it wasn’t a reflection of the former DA’s performance. “One of the family members of the victim, the Murillo family, one of them works here as one of my lead secretaries. So, to avoid any appearance of impropriety…we just thought it prudent and the best thing to do to protect everybody’s interest,” said Renteria.

After being arrested again, McDonald will stay behind bars until trial this time.