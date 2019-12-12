New Mexico AG pushes Congress to recognize dangers of fentanyl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General wants the federal government to recognize the dangers of fentanyl.

AG Hector Balderas joined other attorney generals across the country in pressing Congress to keep fentanyl classified as a “scheduled one drug” meaning it has no accepted medical use or has a high risk of being abused.

The DEA temporarily classified fentanyl as “schedule one,” but that order is set to expire next February. Authorities say they’re seeing it more and more in local communities.

In the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 40% of the 72,000 drug-related deaths in the U.S. involved fentanyl.