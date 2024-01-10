SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office has gone through a major rebrand. AG Raul Torrez says the state agency will now be known as the New Mexico Department of Justice.

He believes the name change better reflects the department’s mission to protect the people of the state. “It is an agency that, by design, should not be defined by whoever sits in the chair in the Attorney General’s Office, but an agency whose work extends beyond that,” says Torrez.

Torrez’s position will continue to be known as “attorney general.”