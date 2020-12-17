New Mexico AG joins multistate lawsuit against Google

FILE – This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Prominent artificial intelligence scholar Timnit Gebru helped improve Google’s public image as a company that elevates Black computer scientists and questions harmful uses of AI technology. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Attorney General Hector Balderas on Thursday announced that the state is joining a multistate lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive misrepresentations ” in the online advertising industry.

“For decades, big tech has enriched itself at the expense of innovation, small businesses, and the privacy and economic security of New Mexican families,” said Attorney General Balderas in a news release. “My office will fight on behalf of New Mexican consumers and families and hold these companies accountable to ensure competitiveness in the twenty-first-century marketplace.”

The lawsuit alleges that Google did the following:

Uses exclusionary agreements and other practices to limit the ability of rival general search engines and potential rivals to reach consumers. This conduct cements Google as the go-to search engine on computers and mobile devices.

Disadvantages users of its search-advertising management tool, SA360, by promising that it would not favor Google search advertising over that of competing search engines such as Bing. Instead, Google continuously favors advertising on its own platform, inflating its profits to the detriment of advertisers and consumers.

Discriminates against specialized search sites – such as those that provide travel, home repair, or entertainment services – by depriving them access to prime real estate because these competing sites threaten Google’s revenue and dominant position.

According to the news release, Attorney General Balderas has joined the lawsuit with attorney generals of Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

