New Mexico AG investigating Cowboys for Trump leader

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is investigating Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin. According to a search warrant, Griffin is accused of using money raised through the organization to pay for child support.

The Secretary of State had previously deemed Cowboys for Trump a political committee. The AG’s office argues they are subject to reporting requirements under the Campaign Reporting Act. They also say that is something Griffin violated. The warrant also says they’re searching the Cowboys for Trump GoFundMe page.

Griffin could be facing other accusations including embezzlement and money laundering. He is also facing federal charges following January’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.