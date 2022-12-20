NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general announced a $132 million opioid settlement with Walmart, CVS, and Albertsons. The money will fund state and local communities’ efforts to curb opioid use.

AG Hector Balderas says his office has netted nearly $370 million in the past year toward those efforts in the state. Over the next three months, the AG’s office plans to coordinate a statewide effort to get local governments signed up for the money.