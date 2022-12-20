NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general announced a $132 million opioid settlement with Walmart, CVS, and Albertsons. The money will fund state and local communities’ efforts to curb opioid use.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year
- Wildlife: Another moose sighting surprises people near Ski Santa Fe
- Podcasts: KRQE reporters discuss their favorite good news stories of 2022
- Crime: Suspect in Alvarado Square vandalism accused of cutting off GPS monitor
AG Hector Balderas says his office has netted nearly $370 million in the past year toward those efforts in the state. Over the next three months, the AG’s office plans to coordinate a statewide effort to get local governments signed up for the money.