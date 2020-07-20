New Mexico adventure company offering experiences for people with disabilities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico adventure company is creating unique ways for people with disabilities to experience the great outdoors. “Getting outdoors and getting into nature is such a good thing for someone’s health,” says Dustin Berg. Go Unlimited is making sure everyone gets a chance to experience it. “The fresh air, the sunlight it was really nice to be able to do that,” Berg says.

Dustin Berg founded the non-profit for adaptive sports after being involved in a motorcycle crash in 2003 that put him in a wheelchair. “Going bowling and shooting archery, going to the isotopes baseball game and doing a lot of stuff for people with spinal cord injuries,” Berg says. They’ve created unique opportunities for people with disabilities to experience outdoor adventures. “We go fly fishing on the San Juan River and boating off Navajo lake and hand cycling and trail riding around the state,” Berg says.

Last month, they took out a custom-built wheelchair chair accessible drift boat for the first time. “So that we could take people and float down the San Juan River and really experience the river and everything in its entirety but from a wheelchair,” Berg says.

Berg says right now the coronavirus has stalled their efforts, “We’re just trying to keep everybody safe so that on the other side of this issue we’re dealing with we’re ready to go strong again,” Berg says. They remain committed to creating more memories like this. Go Unlimited offers these services at no charge and they run completely on donations and grant money.