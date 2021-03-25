New Mexico adopts rules to curb emissions from oil industry

FILE – In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. As New Mexico’s oil and gas industry struggles with lower prices and slowing production brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, some members of Congress and state officials are urging the U.S. Interior Department to allow operators to temporarily plugs wells until prices stabilize. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW MEXICO (AP) — New Mexico oil and gas regulators on Thursday adopted new rules to limit venting and flaring in the oilfield as a way to reduce methane emissions. The Oil Conservation Commission took the final vote, bringing to a close a two-year process that involved testimony from environmental advocates and technical experts from the oil and gas industry.

Virtual public hearings also were held. “I think this is a huge day for New Mexico,” Adrienne Sandoval, director of the state Oil Conservation Division, said after the unanimous vote.

The first phase of implementation will include data collection and reporting to identify natural gas losses at every stage of the process. Once this information is in hand, regulators will then require operators — from those that manage pipelines to stripper wells and other infrastructure — to capture more gas each year. The target will be capturing 98% of all gas by the end of 2026.

The rules are one part of a two-pronged approach by the state to address climate change. Still pending are rules being drafted by the state Environment Department that would target oilfield equipment that emits volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides.