Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

New Mexico adopts rule as oil industry touts fiscal impact

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
HD oil rig_292444

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico regulators have adopted a rule aimed at oil and natural gas companies as the industry touted the more than $3 billion that was pumped into the state’s coffers through taxes and revenues during the last fiscal year.

With the change, the Oil Conservation Division will be able to assess civil penalties for violating state laws. State officials and environmentalists say that will allow for better regulation of the booming industry.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association had supported legislation that cleared the way for the change, saying some rules can ensure a level playing field among operators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞