New Mexico added to Washington, D.C. travel quarantine list

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRQE)-Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a list of 27 states deemed “high-risk areas” Monday, meaning anyone entering the city traveling from those states must self-quarantine for 14 days. New Mexico is on the list. Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the order.
The states consider high risk according to a tweet from the Washington, D.C. mayor include:
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Alabama
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wisconsin
The Washington, D.C. mayor is also encouraging residents to stay in D.C. or only travel to areas with low case numbers. The list of states is to be used until Monday, August 10.