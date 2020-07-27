New Mexico added to Washington, D.C. travel quarantine list

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak and the District’s response, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRQE)-Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a list of 27 states deemed “high-risk areas” Monday, meaning anyone entering the city traveling from those states must self-quarantine for 14 days. New Mexico is on the list. Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the order.

The states consider high risk according to a tweet from the Washington, D.C. mayor include:

Arkansas Arizona Alabama California Delaware Florida Georgia Idaho Iowa Kansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma South Carolina Tennessee Texas Utah Washington Wisconsin

The Washington, D.C. mayor is also encouraging residents to stay in D.C. or only travel to areas with low case numbers. The list of states is to be used until Monday, August 10.