New Mexico added to Washington, D.C. travel quarantine list

New Mexico

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak and the District’s response, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRQE)-Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a list of 27 states deemed “high-risk areas” Monday, meaning anyone entering the city traveling from those states must self-quarantine for 14 days. New Mexico is on the list. Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the order.

The states consider high risk according to a tweet from the Washington, D.C. mayor include:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Arizona
  3. Alabama
  4. California
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Idaho
  9. Iowa
  10. Kansas
  11. Louisiana
  12. Mississippi
  13. Missouri
  14. Montana
  15. Nebraska
  16. Nevada
  17. New Mexico
  18. North Carolina
  19. North Dakota
  20. Ohio
  21. Oklahoma
  22. South Carolina
  23. Tennessee
  24. Texas
  25. Utah
  26. Washington
  27. Wisconsin

The Washington, D.C. mayor is also encouraging residents to stay in D.C. or only travel to areas with low case numbers. The list of states is to be used until Monday, August 10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

