New Mexico ACLU pushes for legislation to protect immigrants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe ACLU is pushing for legislation to protect immigrants in New Mexico.

A new report written by board member Rachel Feldman focuses on policies put in place by cities and counties that keep their employees, such as police, form revealing a person’s immigration status, including to the feds.

The study says several urban areas like the city of Albuquerque already have policies in place, while rural counties and cities like Roswell, Clovis and Alamogordo do not.

“There’s a lack of policy in most of the state and many, many inconsistent and conflicting policies across the state, and that results in unequal treatment of people traveling through the state and residents of the state,” Feldman said.

She says this causes people to not know what to expect with interacting with city or county employees. Feldman hopes her report will lead to creating statewide law.