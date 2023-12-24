SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans will soon be able to buy a new specialty license plate starting next year. It’s one way the state is celebrating its hundreds of vital waterways called acequias which are used for drinking water and irrigating farmland.

“Acequias are the lifeblood essentially of New Mexico,” said Jaclyn Apodaca, communications liaison for the New Mexico Acequia Commission (NMAC). Local artist, Raymond Archuleta, was one of many artists to submit a design for the plate. In the end, it was his design that made the final cut.

“When they called and told me, I was like, “What?” I was freaking out and called family and friends right away,” explained Archuleta.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved a bill that allowed NMAC to create their own specialized plate. The design features farmers working along a stream with cattle in the background, and a Zia symbol front and center.

“They’ve been around a lot longer than us; they’re going to stay here a lot longer than we’re here, so it’s important that we respect them,” added Apodaca.

Officials say acequias are vital to how New Mexicans receive their daily drinking water, especially those living in rural areas. They are also an important source for farmers when it comes to irrigating their land.

“We want to just make sure that people are understanding what they see as they drive by; they’re respecting. They’re preserving; they’re protecting,” Apodaca explained.

Proceeds from the license plate will go toward the Acequia Community Ditch Fund which will be used for attorneys to advocate for water rights, as well as other services to conserve and protect water in the state.

“It’s really such an honor that it really got recognized, and that it’s going to be out there so everybody can see it,” Archuleta said.

The new plates will be available starting January 1 and will cost a little over $30.