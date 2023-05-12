NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As part of a $141 million settlement, some New Mexicans might be getting a check if they used certain TurboTax services.

The funds are part of a multistate settlement agreed to by TurboTax’s parent company, Intuit. Attorneys General from around the U.S. argued that many people qualified for free tax preparation, but were misled into paying for TurboTax.

“The way that TurboTax advertised this ‘free’ service was extremely confusing and deceiving to millions of consumers,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a press release. “We are glad to join forces with other attorneys general across the country to provide restitution to our citizens.”

So, if you paid TurboTax for federal returns filing for 2016 through 2018 tax years, but could have filed for free through the Internal Revenue Service, you might be getting a payout. The attorney general’s office says most eligible people will receive about $30. For more info, you can check out www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.