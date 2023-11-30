NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials from New Mexico’s federal court say there’s a new scam going around. According to officials, fraudsters have been pretending to work for the federal court system.

During the scam, a caller will tell someone they are in contempt of court. Then, they may say to pay a fine or they may try to collect personal information. But the U.S. Federal Court says they will never ask for sensitive information in an unsolicited call.

Residents should be on the lookout for suspicious calls. And be warned: The scammers may even use actual government information or the name of a real judge, the U.S. District Court says.

If you believe you’ve received one of these calls, you can make a report to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 505-889-1300, option 1. You can also call the court to make sure you have no pending matters by calling 505-348-2000.