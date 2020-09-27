New Mexicans Walk to Defeat ALS socially distanced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans laced up Sunday to help find a cure for ALS. The deadly disease targets the body’s muscle function and is more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

To maintain social distancing rules for the annual walk, people were asked to participate in their neighborhoods or on local trails. “Definitely sad we weren’t able to see everyone on walk day. It’s such a special day but we’ve got awesome pictures, awesome videos that we’ve been sharing all day,” said Katie Crouch of ALS Association of New Mexico.

The New Mexico chapter of the ALS Association is still trying to reach its $250,000 target for ALS research, treatments, and care services. People can donate on the organization’s website.