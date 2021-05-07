New Mexicans to celebrate Mother’s Day in-person for the first time in a year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Unlike last year, people can take their mother out for Mother’s Day. A visit from out of state, flowers, a phone call–everyone is getting ready to celebrate their moms.

From restaurants to the zoo, everyone is preparing for big, socially-distanced crowds now that most of the state moves into the Turquoise Level. Restaurants can now operate at 75% capacity, but because of social distancing guidelines, they are still very limited on seating which could mean long lines on a busy Mother’s Day weekend.

Another popular tradition is back. While there won’t be a concert this year, moms and their kids can still visit the zoo on Mother’s Day. Allyson Zahm with the New Mexico BioPark Society encouraged those interested to purchase tickets as soon as they can before they sell out.

For sisters Carmen and Victoria, they say whatever they end up doing on this Mother’s Day, only one thing matters. “As we are all getting older, we want to cherish these memories.”