NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Oil companies in the most active oilfield in the United States are against storing nuclear waste in the area. Right now, there are plans to build two interim storage facilities for the waste in the Permian Basin, one in west Texas and the other in southeastern New Mexico.

Members of the Permian Basin Coalition are now speaking out against the plan, saying it could threaten production. They say with the rising tensions in Russia, domestic production of fuel will have to ramp up and nearby nuclear waste could alter the oil and make it unsafe for their workers.