New Mexicans share pictures, video of Sunday's severe weather

Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexicans are sharing their storm experiences, capturing the damage left behind by the Sunday night storms tracked by KRQE News 13 meteorologists.

All across the state, people dealt with severe conditions -- from the Metro to the eastern edge of New Mexico and southern part of the state.

Video captured on I-25 near Truth or Consequences this afternoon shows several cars that had to pull over for blowing dust. It was hard to see just a few feet ahead.

Meanwhile, people in Union County said they saw the spotter-confirmed tornado that touched down Sunday evening. People who live there said three inches of hail covered parts of Clayton.

In the Albuquerque Metro, people battled fierce winds, kicking up a lot of dust and debris.

The National Weather Service reports wind at the Sunport clocked in at over 60 miles per hour.

The winds were also rough in Torrance County near Estancia, apparently destroying a home.

"It started to kind of get dark and then the power went out and then tried to come back on and then went out and then tried to come back on and all of a sudden it's pitched black and its loud, loud wind," said McIntosh local Laura Wood.

Wood said debris broke some of her windows, but the worst damage was to her neighbor's mobile home, winds ripping it apart. Pieces of the home were scattered across her property.

We're told people who live in that home are okay. So far, there's no reports of injuries from the severe weather.