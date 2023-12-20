NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 50 parents, educators, and health professionals in New Mexico on Wednesday sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The group demanded answers on the alleged harm caused to children and teens by Meta’s platforms, Instagram and Facebook.

The letter comes after New Mexico’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Meta earlier this month. The lawsuit claims the company steered users to illegal photos and videos and “facilitated human trafficking within or affecting New Mexico.” An undercover investigation by the Attorney General’s Office found Meta’s social media platforms reportedly allowed users to share sexually explicit images of children and direct minors to sexual content, according to the lawsuit.

The community letter calls out Zuckerberg’s knowing neglect of child safety, accuses his company of obstructing constructive efforts like the New Mexico Kids Code, and demands that Meta stop funding anti-kid lobbying efforts in Santa Fe.

To read the full letter, click here.