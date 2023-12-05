SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, New Mexico sent out millions of dollars to residents as a way to share state revenues and help New Mexicans cover rising costs of living. But the state’s taxation and revenue department says there is more than $6 million worth of rebates that are sitting unclaimed.

Millions worth of unclaimed rebates were sent out in the mail, but the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD) says some have been returned as undeliverable. Those checks now sit in TRD’s unclaimed property office.

If you think your 2022 rebate wasn’t delivered, you can search the unclaimed property database at nmclaims.unclaimedproperty.com. All you have to do to make a search is enter your name.

TRD says they also have rebate checks that could be sent if the owners provide an updated mailing address. If you didn’t receive a 2023 rebate, you can email TRD at nm.rebates@tax.nm.gov.