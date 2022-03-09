ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While people continue to flee from Ukraine, some New Mexicans are heading to the country to help Ukrainians escape the war and find safety in Poland. When Russia invaded Ukraine, a Santa Fe real estate broker knew he had to help.

“The indiscriminate killing by Putin and his troops, I was horrified by it. I wanted to do something immediately,” said Keith Crow. He booked a ticket and has been helping refugees get from the Lviv train station to Poland. It’s the final 8-hour leg of what’s often a long journey to flee the violence.

“Once they get to that town, there’s no hotels for them to stay in because there’s so many people. There’s no transportation to get them from that train station to the border. So, they were either walking or they’re sitting in the cold for days and days and days to get a bus to the border,” said Crow.

Crow says a group of them take up to 60 people to Poland per trip, and they do up to three trips a day. He said in all, they’ve ushered around 800 people to safety.

“I can’t explain the feeling, I can’t explain the satisfaction when you go and you talk to somebody sitting outside in zero weather or under and you ask them if they’d like a ride to Poland,” he said. “They look at you with these eyes like don’t mess with me.”

He said he often witnesses goodbyes among families when fathers make sure their loved ones got on the train before staying in Ukraine to fight. “Everyone will just be an emotional mess. Because they’re pretty certain they’ll never see that husband, brother, father, again. and then they get in your car. It’s a very powerful, emotional moment,” said Crow.

Wednesday was his last ride. He said it’s getting more dangerous and more difficult for him to cross in and out of Ukraine.

“I’m also trying to be very cognizant of what’s coming and death is coming. And everybody knows it,” said Crow.

Refugees at the Polish border then may run into people like UNM’s Dr. Matthew Wilks, who arrived with the organization, Team Rubicon, last week.

“I saw the incredible volumes of refugees that were moving and it made me want to see what I could do to help,” said Dr. Matthew Wilks, associate professor at UNM’s School of Medicine and Chief Medical Officer for the Sandoval Regional Medical Center. “With my skill set as an emergency room physician and with Team Rubicon’s skill set in international response that I would be able to, through Team Rubicon, make some difference for these people,” Dr. Wilks said.

Dr. Wilks said he spent the past week working with the UN, WHO, and local hospital leaders to determine where the need is. “Our plan is to set up stations at several of the border crossings and treat people as they come by,” he said. “Also, we’re a mobile unit. So, we will have backpacks full of our necessary medications and things to help treat people and we’ll walk along the line of refugees and find people who need help and help them.”

Both New Mexicans, are in awe of just how many people need help.

“It’s an incredible number of people. you can watch video on the news and it really doesn’t give you a sense of how overwhelming this is,” said Dr. Wilks. “I walked by a line of people that were five or six across and at least a mile long if not longer.”

They also pointed out the number of people coming out to help. “The response of Poland and the greater EU, I’ve never in my life seen anything like it. People were driving from Norway, Denmark, people from Germany, they would hold up signs you know, saying please come home with me you can stay with us as long as you like,” said Crow.

“In Poland, they’ve done a tremendous job, even though they’ve had over a million refugees enter Poland, they’ve done a great job in providing for them immediately, then dispersing them to local families throughout the country,” said Dr. Wilks.

They also hope others are also inspired to help. “Don’t wish you did something. Don’t look back five years from now and say, ‘boy, I really should’ve helped a little more,’ do something,” said Crow. “Think a year from now when they’re still going to need our help…Sell that extra set of golf clubs, sell that extra watch you never wear and help them, do something.”

“If we end up getting refugees in New Mexico, people should open their hearts and their homes and welcome them in,” said Dr. Wilks.

Dr. Wilks will be at the Poland-Ukraine border for the next two weeks though Team Rubicon plans to stay for several months.

While Crow is heading home soon, he plans to continue to help Ukrainians through his GoFundMe. He said he is working to hire taxi drivers to pick up people from their homes and take them to the train station since taxis can be hard to come by and prices have skyrocketed.

According to the U.N., more than a million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland. The agency said more than two million Ukrainians have fled the country in total.