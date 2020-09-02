New Mexicans have until September 30 to fill out census

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. Filling out this year’s census form won’t get you a check from the federal government as claims circulating on social media suggest. The posts state that if you respond to the census, you will receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government that’s intended to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress is considering mailing checks directly to households, but hasn’t approved funding for the stimulus funding package yet. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is reminding New Mexicans that they have just 30 days left to complete the census. The census determines how much federal funding the state gets over the next decade. The governor’s office says more than $3 billion in food, roadway, education and health care programs are at stake. So far, 55.7% of New Mexicans have completed the census. The deadline is September 30.

“Those federal dollars coming back into our state are New Mexicans’ tax dollars,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release Tuesday. “Those federally funded programs are programs New Mexicans have funded. New Mexicans deserve every penny we are owed by the federal government, and the only way to make sure we get them is to complete the Census. The Trump administration is making it as hard as possible to get counted. They are politicizing a simple foundational tenet of our democracy – that we accurately count the people living in our country so we can distribute resources where people live to meet their needs. But we can get the job done if we pull together and spread the word. Please, take just a few minutes today to fill out the Census at 2020Census.gov — and tell a friend, and ask them to pass it on. Together we can make sure all New Mexicans are counted.”

For additional help New Mexicans can call:

844-330-2020 (for English) or

(for English) or 844-468-2020 (para Español) or

(para Español) or 844-467-2020 (for TDD) for information and assistance.

