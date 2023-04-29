SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico has deep roots in ranching history that many can forget is there. One community is celebrating it and coming together with a unique type of sale.

A tight-knit community is nestled 20 miles south of our state capital near Bonanza Creek.

There, you’ll find ranchers and a small feeling of what life is like in the rural parts of our state. On Saturday, this community came together in a unique “Big Ranch Barn Sale.”

“It’s a neat place for everybody to get together again, and just see each other and show off things that they may outgrow. Some people are just getting rid of things, just lightening their stuff up to the house, and so it’s a whole variety,” said Clint Mortenson.

Clint Mortenson held the event on his ranch and said it was a way to get people to come out and enjoy the day and community.

At the sale, things like jewelry, clothing, and other western and rancher-style wares were present.

Vendors loved it.

“It really is it does show the history being been raised here, our ancestors, right, so we collect from them, and then, all of a sudden, we become a part of that and sharing our stories,” Estevan Apodaca explained.

To top it all off, Chuckwagon serves up a hot fresh meal. Community members said it’s a great way to connect with one another and slow down.

“We need to remember to take a few minutes, slow down. Enjoy a meal, gather together with your neighbors, bring your family,” said Jo Hawkins with Hawkins Chuckwagon, noting that it might nudge people to treat each other better little by little.

If you missed Saturday’s event, Mortenson said he holds this ranch sale once in the spring and once in the fall.