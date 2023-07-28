ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are one step closer to getting reparations for New Mexicans affected by the detonation of the first atomic bomb at the Trinity Site 78 years ago. Advocates for the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium say this is a huge step for getting New Mexicans the compensation they say they’ve missed out on for decades.

“Almost 80 years ago, New Mexico became ground zero for the detonation for the first nuclear bomb. Millions of people across the country traveled to theaters this weekend, and they saw a blockbuster centered around this infamous day, but not enough people have focused on the collateral damage caused by our nation’s nuclear weapons testing,” says Senator Ben Ray Lujan (D-New Mexico).

For decades, advocates have tried to gain access to the fund that pays out reparations to and covers health care costs of Americans who were exposed to radiation as a result of testing, like those downwind of the Trinity Site. “New Mexico, the people in New Mexico, were the first people exposed to radiation anyplace in the whole world as the result of an atomic bomb, and we’ve never been included,” says Tina Cordova, co-founder of Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortiums.

“We’ve basically been excluded for 33 years from that fund, and that fund has paid out $2.5 billion in reparations to people who live in other places. And all we’ve ever wanted is justice,” Cordova says.

Now, people like Cordova may be one step closer to getting reparations. The U.S. Senate passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to extend and expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include New Mexicans.

While the expansion of this act isn’t across the finish line yet, Cordova says this is the farthest that legislation that includes New Mexicans has gotten so far: “It’s truly a historic day for the people of New Mexico and the people who have been working with me side by side; not just the downwinders but the uranium workers. We can’t leave out the uranium workers,” Cordova says.

From here, the act has to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.