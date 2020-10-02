New Mexicans can pick up sampler to vote in chile taste-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico chile farmers will still get to battle it out this year to see whose chile is king. Of course, the Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off will not be held in person this year following last year’s inaugural competition in Socorro.
“Last year’s inaugural Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off in Socorro was a big success, attracting several hundred chile lovers from all corners of the state and beyond, and this year due to COVID concerns we came up with a new way for New Mexicans to taste a variety of our famous chile,” said Joram Robbs in a news release, Executive Director of the Association. “This fall we’re bringing the chile to you, with New Mexico Certified Chile Tasting Kits you can enjoy at home.”
People all over the state will still get to weigh-in by picking up a tasting kit with samples from each of the 12 competitors then voting online. Starting this weekend, the New Mexico Chile Association will be giving out 1,000 samplers across Farmer’s Markets in the metro, Las Cruces, Socorro, Los Alamos, Corrales and Tucumcari. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis at each venue. Voting begins October 3 and runs through October 28.
According to the same news release, competing for the title of best green chile, are 12 New Mexico growers. The farms include:
- Rosales Farm, Lemintar, New Mexico
- Grajeda Farms, Hatch, New Mexico
- Viramontes Farms, Deming, New Mexico
- Chile River Inc., Salem, New Mexico
- 5 Star Chile, Lemitar, New Mexico
- Napi, Farmington, New Mexico
- Speir Farms, Deming, New Mexico
- Gillis Farms, Hatch, New Mexico
- Chile Connection, Hatch, New Mexico
- Adams Produce, Hatch, New Mexico
- Genesis Gardens Homestead, Tucumcari, New Mexico
- Bustamante Farms, Polvadera, New Mexico
Chile sampler locations and times:
- Tucumcari Farmers’ Market; Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at the corner of Rt. 66 Boulevard and Date Street in Tucumcari
- Los Alamos Farmers’ Market; Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at 2300 Trinity Drive in Los Alamos
- Socorro Farmers’ Market; Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Main Socorro Plaza in downtown Socorro
- Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces; Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaza de Las Cruces located at 100 N. Main St.
- Downtown Growers’ Market; Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Robinson Park located at 810 Copper Ave. NW
- Corrales Growers’ Market; Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 500 Jones Rd. in Corrales