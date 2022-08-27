NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Counseling services are available for people affected New Mexico wildfires. The state’s human services department has launched a program where people can learn about disaster coping skills and stress management, receive emotional support, and learn about other resources available to them.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 25 de Agosto 2022
- Crime: Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime
- New Mexico: New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings
Providers are at evacuation sites and services are also offered over the phone from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day. More information is available online.