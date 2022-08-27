NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Counseling services are available for people affected New Mexico wildfires. The state’s human services department has launched a program where people can learn about disaster coping skills and stress management, receive emotional support, and learn about other resources available to them.

Providers are at evacuation sites and services are also offered over the phone from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day. More information is available online.