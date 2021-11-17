New Mexican inducted into the National Agriculture Hall of Fame

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man considered the father of the New Mexico food industry is inducted into the National Agricultural Hall of Fame. Mexican-American Fabian Garcia is the first Hispanic and first New Mexican inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Story continues below:

Garcia is credited with developing modern irrigation practices in the state. Garcia is credited with producing the first reliable child pod, the beginning of what is now the popular Sandia pepper. He also helped plant the first pecan trees in Mesilla Valley, some of which, still stands today.

Garcia was brought to New Mexico by his grandmother and later became a member of the first graduating class of what is now New Mexico State University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES