New Mexican inducted into the National Agriculture Hall of Fame

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man considered the father of the New Mexico food industry is inducted into the National Agricultural Hall of Fame. Mexican-American Fabian Garcia is the first Hispanic and first New Mexican inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Garcia is credited with developing modern irrigation practices in the state. Garcia is credited with producing the first reliable child pod, the beginning of what is now the popular Sandia pepper. He also helped plant the first pecan trees in Mesilla Valley, some of which, still stands today.

Garcia was brought to New Mexico by his grandmother and later became a member of the first graduating class of what is now New Mexico State University.