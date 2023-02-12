NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexican who grew up in the state’s agriculture industry is now getting some national recognition. She is being featured in COWGIRL Magazine.

“It’s a really neat thing that women are able to really showcase their abilities and how they have influence within the industry,” said COWGIRL 30 Under 30 recipient, Kylynn Copeland.

Copeland, who now lives in Fort Sumner on a cattle ranch with her husband and daughter, grew up in eastern New Mexico. She has always been encompassed in the ag industry. Growing up, she had a love for showing livestock and getting involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

“I just really knew that I wanted to stay within the industry through my adulthood and on,” said Copeland.

In college, she majored in agriculture communication and animal science. Before graduating, she interned at the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) where she now works in their marketing department.

“I really just fell in love with the industry,” Copeland added, “I didn’t have a lot of horse background but was able to learn and just understand the whole facet of AQHA. It’s way bigger than I ever realized.”

Her years in the industry caught the eyes of COWGIRL Magazine, who started doing a segment called COWGIRL 30 Under 30 in 2020. They feature female movers and shakers within the industry.

Out of more than 100 applicants this year, Copeland was chosen for national recognition. She is the only New Mexican who made this year’s 30 Under 30 list.

She also had some advice for the young up-and-coming in the industry adding, “If you just love agriculture and the western way of life, just follow that passion and just really pursue your dreams.”

Now, Copeland and the other honorees will head to a Gala in Fort Worth, Texas, next month to celebrate their accomplishment.