ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog has a new home thanks to a New Mexico couple.

“There’s so many animals that need homes, forever homes,” said Cathleen Thatcher, resident in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

For the Thatcher family, bringing home animals in need of some extra help is nothing new. Just days before Christmas, they welcomed another family member into the pack, a terrier mix named Opie.

“We’ve only had him, what, three days,” said Thatcher. “He acts like he’s been here with us forever. He just melted right in.”

Back in March of 2022, Joe and Cathleen Thatcher adopted Wanda, a handicapped dog who was shot in the spine, resulting in the loss of function of her back legs.

Last week, the Thatchers visited the Albuquerque shelter where they rescued Wanda, looking to reconnect with some of the workers and let Wanda say hello to old friends. Instead, they came home with a new friend for Wanda and the family.

“We weren’t looking for another baby, but we took Wanda to the shelter for a visit, and we got to meet Opie, and it was like, ‘He’s coming home with us,'” explained Cathleen Thatcher. Just like Wanda, Opie can’t move his hind legs and uses a wheelchair to help him get around.

“We took her down there and had her wheelchair out, and Opie was in his,” Joe Thatcher added.

Officials with the Animal Welfare Department said they don’t know how the injury happened to Opie, and that they are unsure if he will ever walk again. However, the Thatchers are hopeful.

“Maybe, in time, Opie recovers from whatever happened,” said Cathleen Thatcher.

Opie is the fifth dog to be taken in by the Thatchers. They have three others of their own, including Wanda, and are fostering a fifth.