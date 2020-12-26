New Mexican artist crafts ornaments for local seniors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe artist is hoping to make the holiday brighter for people homebound during the pandemic. Her idea even sparked a new partnership with the county.

“It’s fun and it was a labor of love,” said artist Andrea Clark. She handcrafts elaborate holiday tree ornaments. “I do a lot of wildlife, specifically New Mexico, like ravens and coyotes and I do aspens, prickly pears.”

This year, she came up with the idea to gift these festive decorations to seniors across Santa Fe County after seeing firsthand how the pandemic can weigh on the elderly. “I just realized having senior family members, how isolating and difficult it is. I mean, it’s difficult for all of us, but especially if they’re housebound and have major health issues,” said Clark.

She helped start a new partnership with the county’s Senior and Community Relations Division, for the county to deliver these special gifts during the usual meal delivery program over the past two weeks to 300 households. “We have some seniors who just get lunch. We have some seniors [for] who we provide lunch and dinner, and then we have seniors we provide frozen meals to get them through the weekend,” said Anna War, the Santa Fe County Director of Senior and Community Relations.

And with each ornament taking Clark an average of an hour and a half, she recruited help from about a half dozen other local artists. The county is already seeing positive feedback from this labor of love. “We actually already started receiving calls from seniors who were really excited to get the ornament and it was something they really appreciated and they were really happy about,” said War.

“[I] just want people to know they’re supported and people care about them,” said Clark. She says she even hopes to do this all again next year and possibly expand to gift ornaments to seniors in Santa Fe city limits.