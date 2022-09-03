SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art project is coming to a neighboring state. Meow Wolf, an art-involved company founded in Santa Fe, announced they will be opening a new installation in Texas.

In 2023, the company said they are hoping to open its fourth, permanent installation in Grapevine, Texas. No word has been spread on the theme of the location, but it’s sure to have major influence from the state itself.

Right now, 40 artists are working on the 30 rooms in the space, and most of the artists are Texas-based. Two artists featured include Dan Lam and Yana Payusova.

Meow Wolf said it’s a diverse group of artists, and each one is free to create works about any topic of their desire.