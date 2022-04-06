ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The zoo in Alamogordo needs the public’s help naming its newest additions. The Alameda Park Zoo recently welcomed two new marmosets and the Alamogordo Friends of the Zoo have widdled down the list of name suggestions to Ramen, Noodles, Zip Zap, Cupcake, and Turtle.

You have until April 13 to vote and you can cast one vote per day. People can vote on the zoo’s website.