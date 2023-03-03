Trucks coming out or going to the Santa Teresa port of entry travel along Pete Domenici Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Low Energy Portal (LEP) scanning systems are coming to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The first instance of this technology being used will be at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, TX. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will first begin construction there on March 8.

“The LEP system will scan arriving traffic and the imagery generated will be used by CBP to identify potential threats in a timely and efficient manner,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The systems will supplement existing non-intrusive inspection technology, enhance border security, and will not impede current traffic flows or wait times.”

The system works by vehicles passing through the system after they cross the international boundary and before they reach the main inspection booth. Border Patrol personnel will review images from the scan and follow through with additional screening if any anomalies or issues are found. There will also be an option for people to opt out of the LEP scan and use existing inspection methods instead.

Along with the Santa Teresa port, LEP systems are also slated to be used at Ysleta, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Presidio crossings in the coming months. CBP is also currently building Cargo Multi Energy Portal (MEP) scanning systems at Santa Teresa. Further MEP systems are also slated for the Bridge of Americas, Presidio, and Columbus ports.