New license plate featuring roadrunner to benefit wildlife program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico drivers will soon have a new license plate to choose from. The new plate features the state’s bird, a roadrunner.

The plate is the fourth in the Share with Wildlife series. The other three plates include a mule deer, Rio Grande trout, and Gambel’s quail.

The plate will initially cost $27 with $15 of that going toward wildlife research, education, rehabilitation, and habitat projects that are funded through the Share with Wildlife program according to the New Mexico Game & Fish. The annual renewal fee for the plate is $12.

The roadrunner plate will be available this fall.

