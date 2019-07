SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico has passed new legislation to help find people who are missing or unidentified.

New Mexico has joined seven other states requiring information about missing and unidentified people to be shared with a national database. The resource helps law enforcement, medical examiners, forensic teams, and famillies resolve missing persons cases.

There are 153 New Mexicans listed in the database with the majority from Bernalillo County.