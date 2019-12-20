Live Now
New lawmaker push to move Alamogordo chimps to sanctuary

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new call to move dozens of chimpanzees at the Alamogordo Primate Facility at Holloman Air Force Base to a sanctuary.

Forty-three primates previously used for medical research remain at the facility. It once housed more than 600. Some of them have been there for more than a decade. Groups have been working for years to get the chimpanzees moved but an announcement was made in October that the remaining 43 would stay put.

Now, Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are calling out the National Institutes of Health to explain their decision saying the chimps are no longer necessary for research and the agency may be legally obligated to move them.

More than 50 inmates have been moved from the facility in the last few years.

