ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New legislation will allow Sandia National Labs to help more small business.

The new law doubles the cap on the value of services Sandia and Los Alamos Labs can offer a company through the New Mexico Small Business Assistance Program.

Since the program’s inception in 2000, it has helped nearly 3,000 businesses across 33 counties. The changes take effect July 1.