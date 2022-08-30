NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has a new kiosk that lets people deposit money into inmates’ accounts at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The kiosk was installed on the first floor of Bernalillo County Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave. SW.

Deposits can be made directly into inmates’ accounts with no charge. The kiosk accepts debit or credit cards and cash. The kiosk is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.