New K9 unit at Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office now in effect

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office as a new K9 unit that will go into effect this week. The unit is made up of two deputies, Deputy Luke Osborn with K9 Maveric Baron Harris and Deputy A.J. Noriego with K9 Candice.

The two K9 officers are a part of an initiative that the Sheriff’s Office has been working on in order to crackdown on narcotics within the county. The Sheriff’s Office states the unit will work with the Rio Rancho Police Department and will provide support in several law enforcement scenarios.

K9 Maverick Baron Harris has already been used to find and save a lost hiker who was in the Sandia Mountain Foothills. The Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain the dogs at no cost to the department which allowed the program to get off the ground.

Hometown Foundation gave K9 Maverick to the department while K9 Candice was brought in by Deputy Noriega. Both dogs have been training for months and are fully certified.