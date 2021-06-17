New interactive map shows climate change risks on communities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tool can now provide New Mexicans information about climate change and the impacts it could have on communities. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Energy Conservation and Management Division announced the launch of the Climate Risk Map.

According to a news release from the department, the map was created in collaboration with the University of New Mexico and the Earth Data Analysis Center. The map shows how natural hazards exacerbated by climate change and socioeconomic factors can contribute to communities’ overall climate risk.

“This administration is committed to acting on climate and promoting transparency,” said EMNRD Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst in a news release from the department. “The Climate Risk Map speaks to both of these priorities by providing illuminating data in a user-friendly way that will give communities resources to address areas that could be most at risk.”

The news release states, that the map was made by compiling environmental and health data from multiple state and federal agencies along with census data. Users can search by address and explore dozens of data layers that relate to five climate hazards—air quality, drought, flood, heat, and wildfire—and factors that may make communities more sensitive or better adapted to them. The department says users can download a location-specific data report ranging from air quality to drought predictions to infrastructure threats for any county, tribal area, or city in the state.

“The Climate Risk Map aims to show the real impact of a changing climate,” said ECMD Director Louise Martinez in the news release. “We hope the map will be a useful tool to New Mexico communities seeking to prepare for the effects of climate change and to inspire action on mitigating its worst impacts.”

To use the map, visit nmclimaterisk.org.