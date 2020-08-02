New info comes to light regarding Santa Fe murder suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the community continues to mourn the death of high school basketball star J.B. White, News 13 is learning new details about the teen who’s accused of killing White. It didn’t take long for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to arrest 16-year-old Estevan Montoya Saturday.

But now, a concerned citizen has come forward to tell us this isn’t the first time Montoya has been at the center of a violent encounter. According to a criminal complaint, back in January, Montoya was accused of pointing a gun at another student at Capital High School. The complaint states he was never charged with any type of assault, just possession of drugs.

Santa Fe police eventually concluded the gun used during that incident was just a BB gun. However, someone close to this case sent News 13 photos claiming that just a few days later, Montoya shot at this car at a park in Santa Fe. The student that Montoya pointed his gun at just happened to be nearby. The person who sent those photos wants to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

He says J.B. White would still be alive today had Santa Fe Police stopped Montoya back in January. “Santa Fe Police dropped the ball. I kept telling them, you guys aren’t looking for a f— BB gun,” the person said.

News 13 reached out to Santa Fe Police about these accusations but haven’t heard back. However, the department did post a message on Facebook earlier Sunday encouraging parents and guardians to keep their guns locked up and away from their kids. The department goes on to say that there is no reason a juvenile should be in possession of a gun without parental supervision. The concerned citizen told News 13 he believes J.B. White was not a target at the party and that he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.