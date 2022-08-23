FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species was discovered south of Farmington. A team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, made the discovery.

Most of the skill is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though they say those could be from after its death. They named the dinosaur bisticeratops froeseorum, because it was discovered in the Bisti Denazin wilderness area. The plant-eating dinosaur spanned about 18 feet.