Home division planned in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Developers hope a planned subdivision in Roswell will help with the housing shortage. The Oaks will be comprised of 819 single-family homes near Sycamore and Country Club.

The Economic Development Corporation says it comes at an important time because housing inventory is low. “Because of Roswell and its growth and the businesses that are being attracted, and the expansion of existing businesses in the industrial fields, especially in our aviation sector, we are seeing a need for housing,” said Mike Espiritu, the president of the Roswell-Chaves Economic Development Corp.

Work is expected to get underway later this year, It will take four to five years to complete.