NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to make an impression on moviemakers in Los Angeles during the Oscars.

“Albuquerque has a lot of name recognition, but we don’t want to rest on our laurels. We want to continue to be part of the competition,” said CABQ Film Liasion Cyndy McCrossen.

It’s Oscar season, and the City of Albuquerque wants film directors and producers to think of New Mexico for their next project.

A new billboard went up on March 1 at North Highland and Fountain Avenue, just a mile from the Dolby Theater where actors, directors, and movie studio executives will be gathering for the Oscars on Sunday.

The display is part of a bigger push to promote “The Land of Enchantment” as a top destination for film projects.

“Albuquerque is a special place to make a film, make a movie, make a feature, make a series. And what makes us so special is our broad range of crew members, our fantastic locations,” said McCrossen.

In addition to the billboard, the film office is running print ads and flooding the LA Times with digital ads this weekend.

The City of Albuquerque said the people featured in the ads are local film industry workers. The ads were shot throughout the west side of Albuquerque.

The city said the entire promotional project cost more than $30,000. The billboard alone was $16,000. They said the price tag was a great investment if it brings more film projects to the city.

“We just want to make sure that we stay a part of the conversation and that decision-makers who are in Hollywood consider us and it, you know, comes to mind, ‘Let’s check out Albuquerque,'” explained McCrossen.

The city said the billboard will stay up until the end of the month. They also shared that a new film project will soon be coming to Albuquerque.