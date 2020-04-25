Live Now
New hearing set for suspect in Mennonite woman’s murder

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The airman charged with the murder of a Mennonite woman is expected back in court next week.

Mark Gooch is accused of murdering 27-year-old Sasha Krause from Farmington back in January. Gooch, a 21-year-old airman at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona, was arrested Tuesday.

Investigators have not said how they connected him to the crime. Gooch was in an Arizona courtroom Friday, but no decision was made on his bail. Instead, another hearing was scheduled for this Friday.

